Bristol, VA — On the softball field tonight Virginia high was hosting John Battle who arrived late because of bus trouble. Lady Bearcats were ready Autumn Owens rips this pitch back up the middle and that would bring Alexis Frazier home to score. 1-0 Va High

Still in the 1st when Anna Stacey hits a double into center field that would bring home Carrie Patrick and Owens. Virginia High led 3-0. It was 4-0 when the Lady Trojans finally got on the board AK Wallace hits one into right field and Keely Smith would race home to score to make it 4-1

John Battle comes all the way back to win 12-4