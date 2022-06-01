Bristol, VA — A spot in the Regional and more importantly a spot in the state tournament were up for grabs tonight in region 2-D between Virginia High and John Battle.

And it was a packed house for this game tonight…And the Trojans were playing good dense early …Elijah Childress on the hot corner comes up with the grab and throws the runner out at first

Bearcats final break the drought Braden Meredith hits into the fielders choice….Brodey Jones comes home from 3rd…It was 1-0

2nd the inning things get a little crazy….. both coaches got heated with the umps…. First the Bearcats Mark Daniels and then the Trojans coach Jimmy Gobble.

Trojans did all their scoring after we left… Here Evan Hankins gets on board and they win easily 12-2