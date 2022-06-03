(WJHL) – A pair of local Virginia baseball teams grabbed Region championships with wins on Friday night.

The Spartans jumped out to an early 5-0 advantage over Gate City in Bristol. The Blue Devils scored a pair on a Ryan Jessee 2-RBI single in the third inning. But, they couldn’t quite complete the comeback, falling in the Region 2D title game 6-3 to John Battle.

Both teams will advance to next week’s Class 2 state tournament quarterfinals. The Trojans will face Alleghany, while the Blue Devils draw the Region C champions, Appomattox County.

In Abingdon, the top-seeded Falcons used Jett Humphreys’ two-run home run and Cole Lambert’s arm to grab a Region 3D championship, 3-1 over Christiansburg.