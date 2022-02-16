Blountville, TN — Former David Crockett football coach Jeremy Bosken is back in the Tri-Cities after spending the last three years as the head football coach at Boyd Buchanan in Chattanooga.

Wednesday morning Bosken was introduced as the new football coach at Tri-Cities Academy which is part of the Lakeway Christian schools family.

The ETSU graduate, says the goal is to start small with 16 guys and then someday move to 11 and play in the TSSAA system.

“There are about 14 teams in the state that play 8-man they play for a gold ball like everybody else and only different in that sport and 11 man is 3 fewer guys it’s the same helmet, same shoulder pads same size football you can reduce the field size if you want but in Tennessee, you don’t have to but really try and take the 8-man approach and build and try and fight for championships from day one.”