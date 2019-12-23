Jaxton Holly selected to play in Blue-Grey All-American Bowl

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton high school kicker Jaxton Holly has been chosen to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl next month down in Atlanta, GA.

Holly was a News Channel 11 Sports High School Standout earlier this fall. Check out his story HERE.

The 4-star kicker has not yet made his choice on where he will attend college, but plans to decide soon after the game.

Holly joins former High School Standout Brayden Mullins, an offensive and defensive lineman at Eastside High School. Check out his story HERE.