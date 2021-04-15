J.I. Burton has to forfeit football game to Holston because of a positive COVID-19 test

Big Stone Gap, VA — At this point in the Virginia state football playoffs you’ll take a win any way you can get it to advance, but even Holston couldn’t imagine seeing this one coming.

This afternoon J.I. Burton’s season came to an end when they announced they could not play Friday night in the Region 1-D championship game against Holston after a positive Coronavirus test within the J.I. Burton program which placed the Raiders in quarantine.

That means the Holston Cavaliers are the V-H-S-L Region 1-D football champions.