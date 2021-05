Murfreesboro, TN — Congratulations to D-B senior Willa Rogers, who claimed her first singles title with a straight sets win over Lucy Huggins of Lincoln County! She is the first Lady Indians singles champ since Margie Brown won in 1978.

And congratulations to Science Hills girls doubles team of Allie Knox and Leah McBride today they defeated Vivey Huddleston and Belle Huddleston of Brentwood 2-1 to claim the large school state championship..