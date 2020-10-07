Indians Isabella Van Der Beist leads after day one at the TSSAA state tournament

Manchester, TN — After round 1 of the TSSAA state golf championships, Dobyns-Bennett Indians golfer Isabella Van Der Biest is all alone in 1st place.
The Lady Indians senior who’s already verbally committed to Alabama is 4 under after day one
she posted a score of 68 to lead by two strokes heading into Wednesday’s final round

