KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The ink was flowing this afternoon at Dobyns-Bennett High School where two student-athletes signed D-1 scholarships.

From the Indians Baseball team, Josiah “JT” Griswold, with family and friends looking on, signed a national letter of intent to play baseball for Alice Lloyd College. Earlier this season, he tossed a no-hitter in the Whitted Classic. “JT” has currently pitched 15.1 innings, with 12 strikeouts and 6 earned runs.

From the Indians Track and Field team, pole vaulter Jesse Vaughn, also with family and friends looking on, signed a national letter of intent with VMI.

Both athletes told News Channel 11 that they are excited to be moving on to the next level and continuing their athletic careers.