ICYMI: Longtime Sullivan East coach John Dyer calls it a career

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – High school sports is like a revolving door; players come and go, coaches come and go.

Well, the guy selling tickets has been here a while.

“I don’t know, I’ve been here a pretty good while I help with basketball, baseball anything they need me I’m here,” Sullivan East volunteer Larry Sells said.

But not many stick around longer than Sullivan East head coach John Dyer has.

“No, no, no, coach Dyer has been here a long time, he’s been here 32 years,” Sells said.

32 years! That’s a lot of basketball games

Senior nights can be emotional, but he’s been through a lot of them too.

But this year is different. Now he joins them in saying goodbye.

“At this time, ladies and gentlemen, we’d also like to recognize one more senior, who’s participating in their last regular season home event, coach John Dyer,” the Patriots PA announcer said.

“This is his last year, it’s sad to see him go but he’s one of the best to ever do it,” Sullivan East student section member said.

Dyer announced back in December that this would be his final season.

“It’s hard to describe, I told my wife today I can’t believe it’s here,” Dyer said.

I MEAN, EVERYBODY HAS SOMETHING TO SAY ABOUT HIM

“He’s made an impact on everyone around here, there’s no better person than Dyer honestly,” student said.

“He loves what he’s done for all these years, eat, sleep, and drink basketball, he loves it hehehe,” Dyer’s mother said.

“It was really special to share that moment with him, both of our lives journey so to share that moment with him was very special,” Patriots senior said.

“I can’t believe he goes through what he goes through and never has a heart attack, I mean he gets excited sometimes,” Sells said.

Dyer’s coaching method is very hands on, but it’s definitely sincere.

“I’m proud to be a patriot, I’m proud of our school our team our program and just the young men,” Dyer said.

Which makes this day even tougher.

“It’s been an emotional roller-coaster, gotta get ready for the game but at the same time you’re thinking wow it’s hard to believe that it’s already February,” Dyer said.

But Dyer made an impact on these kids and this school far beyond the basketball court.

“It’s about learning lessons that will help you be a better person and if you’re a better person then we’ve been successful,” Dyer said

“It’s not just basketball, they teach life,” Sells said.