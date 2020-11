GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Friday’s showdown between the Greene Devils and the Hustlin Tigers has been canceled.

According to a post from Greeneville High School, the Howard School football team is in quarantine. The game scheduled for Friday, November 6 is canceled as a result.

The game was scheduled to be played at Greeneville.

The Greene Devils will be awarded a victory and move on to the second round of the playoffs.

