ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Cherokee High School hosted a full, eight-game slate on the high school hardwood as part of the Big H BBQ Christmas Tournament on Saturday.

The Cherokee girls won their opening matchup with Phelps (KY), 58-34. The Lady Warriors of Happy Valley also cruised to a 61-36 victory over Hancock County.

OTHER SATURDAY SCORES:

Gate City 72, Tennessee High 48 (Girls)

Tennessee High 62, Gate City 57 (Boys)

Cumberland Gap 55, Twin Springs 40 (Big H BBQ/Girls)

Hampton 81, Jenkins (KY) 22 (Big H BBQ/Girls)

Sullivan East 60, Hancock County 33 (Big H BBQ/Boys)

West Greene 85, Jenkins (KY) 66 (Big H BBQ/Boys)

South Greene 73, Union County 69 (Big H BBQ/Boys)

Cherokee 67, Happy Valley 58 (Big H BBQ/Boys)