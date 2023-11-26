(WJHL) – Three area teams remained in the VHSL Football Playoffs on Saturday – and two of them faced each other for a Region 1D trophy.

Honaker and Rye Cove met for a second time this season. The Tigers clipped the Eagles for their only loss of the year in September.

Aidan Lowe carried the Honaker offense, scoring three touchdowns in the 28-18 victory on home turf. Junior quarterback and defensive back Peyton Musick also made the game-sealing interception.

“We saw that we could run the ball on them earlier in the game and – we came in expecting to pass, but they played a different defense than we thought they would,” Musick said. “So that run game -Aiden Lowe ran the ball hard and the line blocking big was really big for us.”

“We just had to come out swinging,” senior lineman Tyler Cole said. “We knew what we had to do – we had to put our heads down and keep going.”

“Special,” head coach Todd Tiller said. “It’s a goal we set out to do. You know, in the summer and to accomplish that is awesome. It’s great.”

Honaker will face Region 1C champs, Galax, in the Class 1 semifinals next Saturday at 2 p.m.

In Big Stone Gap, Union entered the day with a chance to defeat Graham for a second time this season and claim a Region 2D championship.

The lead changed hands a handful of times in the first half, as Reyshawn Anderson and Keith Chandler battled with the G-Men’s Ty’Drez Clements for ground-game supremacy.

However, the visitors took a lead in the second half and held on for a 33-24 victory at Bullitt Park.

Clements finished the day with 318 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the victory.

The Bears finish the season with a record of 11-2.