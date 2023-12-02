HOANKER, Va. (WJHL) – The Tigers and Maroon Tide turned Saturday’s VHSL state football semifinal into a track meet, as the two teams combined to score nine touchdowns in the first half.

But, after a rain-soaked halftime intermission, Galax emerged from the locker room to score two more touchdowns, putting the game out of reach in the 49-36 victory.

Honaker started the scoring with a 68-yard burst from senior running back Aidan Lowe. But, they weren’t ready to give the ball back to the Tide.

Parker Bandy recovered the ensuing onside kick to keep possession with the Tigers. They drove down to take a 14-0 lead on a Peyton Musick quarterback keeper.

After a short Galax touchdown strike, the Tide tied it up, 14-14, with a 96-yard pick-six from A.J. Ashworth.

Just a few plays later, Lowe scampered 50 yards for another touchdown, putting Honaker back in front, 22-14.

The Maroon Tide’s Tedruhn Tucker would score three of the next four touchdowns before halftime, giving the visitors a 35-28 edge at the break.

With the rain pouring down, Tommy Jones would find Ahsworth for a pair of passing touchdowns in the third quarter that proved to be the difference. Parker Bandy scored the lone Tiger touchdown in the second half.

“Hats off to Galax for a great job they did, especially up front and they won line of scrimmage,” Honaker head coach Todd Tiller said. “That was going to be the key to it – and you know, we just didn’t have enough in the tank there.”

While the Tigers did not reach the season’s final weekend, the program did turn in back-to-back seasons with at least one playoff victory. It’s a group, Tiller said, that has re-set the standard.

“For this group to come through and do what they did – there’s a lasting legacy that they will leave for everybody that plays behind them and comes up,” he said. “So, what a great job this crew did to get us to this point again.”

Honaker finishes the campaign with a record of 13-1.