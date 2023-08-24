LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – High School football kicked-off in Southwest Virginia in Russell County on Thursday night. ‘The Coal Bowl’ pitted rivals Honaker and Lebanon against each other to open the 2023 season.

The Tigers, who fell to the Pioneers a season ago, flipped the script in front of the Lebanon crowd. The Honaker duo of Peyton Musick and Aidan Lowe put the squad up 52-0 by halftime.

Lebanon would score late, but fall, 52-7.

Honaker returns home to face Castlewood on Friday, September 1, while Lebanon travels to Patrick Henry, also on Friday, September 1.