BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Eight games provided a stacked second day of the Food City Thanksgiving Classic from Bluff City.

The hosts, Sullivan East, jumped out to a quick lead and then held on to defeat Mountain Mission in the night session, 68-63.

Down the road at Sullivan East Middle School, Bearden clamped down on Daniel Boone, defeating the Lady Blazers, 45-34.

OTHER TUESDAY SCORES:

Cloudland 48, Science Hill 41 (Girls)

West Ridge 67, Lakeway Christian 63 (Boys)

Mountain Mission 54, Unaka 41 (Girls)

South Greene 51, Morristown East 35 (Girls)

Mountain Mission 55, North Greene 48 (Girls)

Day 3 of the tournament begins bright and early with the Lady Falcons of Volunteer challenging Bearden at 10 a.m.