Holston’s Derrick Patterson hired as new Virginia High head football coach

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – When Virginia High’s head football coaching position opened up earlier in May, the Bearcats had to look for their new head man for the first time in eight seasons. All they had to do was look right down the road.

Holston head coach Derrick Patterson accepted the position and is hired as Virginia High’s new head coach, athletic director Brad Harper announced today. Patterson spent the last seven seasons at Holston.

He led the Cavs to a special season this spring, one of the best in school history by making the state semifinals and won a district title for the first time since 1984.

Hear Patterson’s thoughts he expressed to News Channel 11 Sports in the clip above!