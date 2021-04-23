Holston preps for state semifinal matchup Friday against Galax

DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) – The Holston High School football team had not made the state semifinals since 2009, and has never made the state title game. A massive moment in this program’s history awaits Friday night in the VHSL Class 1 state semifinal game.

“It would mean everything because we’re not ready to hang it up especially me and the other seniors we’re not ready to just never play football again or never play high school football again and if we make it to state it’s the first time in Holston history ever so we want to be the first team,” Holston senior all-region wide receiver Logan Walden said.

The Cavs welcome Galax into Damascus with 500 fans in attendance: 250 Holston fans and 250 Galax fans. They were supposed to play J.I. Burton last Friday before the Raiders had to cancel that game after acquiring a COVID-19 case in their football program, which sent the Cavs to the state semis.

Now, they get ready to face the state powerhouse that has made six-straight Class 1 state semifinal games. The Maroons are undefeated on the season at 8-0.

“I just think it’s gonna be a really close game I think, I don’t see them changing anything for us and we’re not changing anything for them, even though they have a new coach this year they’re doing things that they’ve been doing and I saw somewhere in the paper they put if it ain’t broke don’t fix it,” Holston head football coach Derrick Patterson said.

The winner of this game faces the winner of Riverheads (8-0) and West Point (5-2) in the VHSL Class 1 state championship game.