Hilltoppers, Tribe test mettle at wrestling state dual meet Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It was a tale of two draws this week as East Tennessee wrestling powerhouses Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett learned their first-match opponents for Saturday’s state dual meet.

For senior-laden Dobyns-Bennett and its two returning state individual champions it was like facing a mountain in the defending state champion Cleveland Raiders.

The undefeated team knocked the Indians from the winners bracket in the semifinals a year ago.

“If you want to be the best you’ve got to wrestle the best,” Dobyns-Bennett head coach Wes Idlette said.

“So we look forward to the opportunity, we look forward to seeing how we match up against Cleveland, and we’re going to use this as a measuring stick. We want our program to be great, we can kind of see where we are but I think it’s going to be the right step. There’s going to be some great matches, we have some good kids.”

For Science Hill, in what was thought to be a rebuilding year, a Collierville team that coach Jimmy Miller considered a very good draw.

“This weekend we’ll get two to three matches under our belt and it’s going to be these high level teams. So we’ll see what we can get done this weekend.

“If we’re lucky we might get in that top four and do that again for our program.”

To say Dobyns-Bennett had the unluckiest draw in the eight-team tournament — pared down from the usual 16 due to COVID — might be an understatement.

Cleveland hasn’t lost a match at the state duals tournament since the 2017 championship, when it fell to Bradley Central.

It’s racked up 12 straight dual match wins since then, including a 40-30 triumph over D-B in last year’s winner’s bracket semis and a 51-22 championship round win over Science Hill in 2018.

But Idlette’s crew brings experience and depth to a match that it must win if it is to place in the top four.

That includes returning individual state champions Tre Morrisette (160) and Jackson Hurst (152) as well as Brennan Watkins (132), last year’s runner-up and Morrisette’s twin brother Clint (170), currently ranked second in the state.

“We have a solid group, them being seniors and them starting at the same time I took over as head coach … they’ve been kind of the glue of our team and I look forward just to seeing the success that they have. They’re going to be eager and fired up.”

Idlette also mentioned Gavin Armstrong (120) and Cannon Mullins (126), both sophomores, as among the squad’s top individual wrestlers.

This year’s tournament, unlike the norm, will bestow top four finishes only on the four teams that win their first round matches. The normal 16-team format allows for teams to come out of the loser’s bracket and place as high as third.

That may give Science Hill, which was expected to be in a rebuilding year, a better shot at medaling in the team competition.

“I think Collierville’s a team we can definitely compete with if we do what we need to do and wrestle,” Miller said.

After losing to a less-experienced Dobyns-Bennett team last season, Science Hill flipped the script this year in a season that saw the two teams meet about half a dozen times.

“Probably the better part of December, out of state,” Miller said of a normal season that gets Science Hill prepped for the high-level competition that comes at state.

“We’re in North Carolina, we’re in Virginia, South Carolina,” Miller said. “We travel to surrounding states and find the best competition we can get and let our kids get beat on for a little bit and try to keep figuring out how it all works and how they’re progressing and where they’re missing it.”

That didn’t happen for Science Hill this year or for D-B, which has followed a similar approach under Idlette. COVID took care of that.

So the two squads will join Cleveland, Collierville, Wilson Central, Summit, Oakland and Bradley Central in a strange year in which none of those teams has probably gotten the type of seasoning its coaches normally prefer.

Science Hill will field a young team that beat D-B for the region title and then saw Anderson County forfeit its substate match.

D-B traveled to Knox Halls Jan. 29 and won a tight 39-30 decision that came down to the night’s final match.

“We’re putting four seniors on the mat,” Science Hill coach Jimmy Miller said of his young team. “We’ll have ten returners coming back.”

Hayden Bodo (120), Braxton Mann (145), Liam Medina (160) and Javelle Gillespie (132), who returned late in the season after battling injury and illness issues, are the Hilltopper seniors.

They’re joined by among others two of Miller’s sons. Stiles, a 106-pound freshman, is 23-5 this season with losses to high-ranking opponents.

The Toppers also feature returning heavyweight Keimel Redford, who is 25-7 and has state tournament experience.