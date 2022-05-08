(WJHL) – Both Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett earned district tournament victories on Sunday afternoon, setting up a showdown between the top two seeds on Monday evening.

The Hilltoppers and Pioneers of David Crockett were knotted 1-1 in the fourth inning before an Owen Painter, bases-clearing triple gave the home team a 4-1 edge. Science Hill would go on to win the game, 6-3.

Daniel Boone fell to the Tribe at J. Fred Johnson Stadium, 9-3.

The Trailblazers will host the Pioneers in an elimination game at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Science Hill will host Dobyns-Bennett in a semifinal matchup at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, also on Monday at 6 p.m.