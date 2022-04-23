JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Almost a month to the day since their last win against the Hawks, Science Hill topped visiting Hardin Valley, 13-3, on Saturday afternoon.

The Hilltoppers built an early 3-0 lead and stretched it further in the second inning with a Jake Bedard RBI single.

Carson Hoffmeister and Austin King helped the visitors rally to within 4-2 after the third inning, following RBIs of their own. The Hawks threatened to do more damage with the bases loaded, but Caleb McBride came through with two crucial strikeouts to end the inning.

Science Hill quickly wracked up nine more runs over the next two innings to finish the game early in the fifth.

Science Hill returns to action on Monday when they host Dobyns Bennett at 6 p.m.