Hilltoppers Malik Bowman and Marquis Griffin sign with Peru State

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two Science Hill football players made their post-high school plans official Friday afternoon, signing to play at Peru State College in Nebraska. The football teammates both signed at the school.

Peru State is a NAIA football program, giving great opportunities for overlooked high school players to continue their athletic careers.

Big afternoon for Malik Bowman and Marquis Griffin of @ScienceHill_FB, both signing today to play football at @PSCFootball in Nebraska. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/PQ7T6asVPF — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) January 24, 2020

Bowman played runningback and linebacker for the Hilltoppers, recording 82 career tackles and 69 his senior year. He rushed for three touchdowns and averaged five yards a carry, while snatching 10 catches for 18 yards a catch.

“We are proud how Malik has stepped up his senior year,” the school said Friday. “He was our leader on defense this year. His grades and attitude have improved a great deal. We look forward to great things on and off the field in his future.”

Griffin was a team captain this year, playing at wide receiver and defensive back. He notched 41 career catches for 600 yards, and 1,100 career total offensive yards.

“Marquis is one of the most coach-able kids that we have ever coached,” the school added. “He worked hard everyday and always had a great attitude.

“Marquis has always been a great student also. We are so proud that Marquis is getting a chance to play on the next level. He is a great player and person.”