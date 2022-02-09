Hilltoppers Jones and Youngman signed National Letter of Intents

Johnson City, TN — The start of national signing day was last Wednesday and goes until April 1st…Today on the hill Science Hill had two more student-athletes that signed a National Letter of intent.

Off the soccer team Taylor Jones with family friends looking on signed a national letter of intent with Tennesse Tech.

Jones, who began her career at Greeneville spent the last two seasons with the Toppers where she has 55 career goals and 37 assists while helping Science Hill to the TSSAA final 8. Playing D-One soccer has always been a goal of hers.

“When I visited the campus it just really felt like home and I loved the coaches and some of the team members and it just felt like a place I wanted to be the next 4 years. Ever since I played soccer at age 3 no matter what division but D-one was always the goal and now that I finally did it a weight has been lifted off my shoulders and it feels so good.”

Also signing today was her teammate Sophia Youngman, but she will continue her soccer career at the University of Louisiana-Monroe.

The team captain scored 7 goals and 8 assists during her senior season and she was a part of two Topper teams that made the final 8 of the TSSAA state tournament. Youngman, says she is eager to grow and learn on the next level.

“Growing as player, teammate, and person, and yeah I’m just excited to continue building on that and growing. I have dreamed of this since I was 7 years old and I would go watch the ETSU women’s soccer I thought that was so cool and I want to be like them and I made it so it’s awesome.”