Hilltoppers drop out of latest AP prep football poll while other local teams remain

High School Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 5, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Oakland (11)7-01541
2. Maryville (4)6-01462
3. Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett (1)6-01253
4. McMinn County6-01144
5. Riverdale6-1986
6. Brentwood3-2695
7. Ravenwood4-3529
8. Bradley Central5-14110
9. Mt. Juliet5-1247
9. Farragut4-224NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

*Science Hill was ranked 8th in last week’s poll but dropped out this week after losing to Farragut.

Division I – Class 5A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Knoxville West (14)7-01581
2. Powell (2)7-01432
3. Knoxville Central4-11123
4. Beech4-11084
5. Summit5-1905
6. Rhea County6-0886
7. South Doyle6-1677
8. Henry County5-2468
9. Carter5-2239
10. Tennessee4-221T10

Others receiving 12 or more points: David Crockett 12.

*David Crockett was tied with Tennessee High for 10th in last week’s poll.

Division I – Class 4A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Elizabethton (15)6-01591
2. Hardin County (1)7-01442
3. Tullahoma7-01263
4. Marshall County6-11034
5. East Hamilton5-1885
6. Creek Wood7-0856
7. Springfield6-1637
8. Anderson County5-2478
9. Lexington6-1389
10. Sullivan South5-02510

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 3A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Alcoa (16)6-11601
2. Red Bank5-01263
3. Milan6-11195
4. Loudon7-01164
5. Covington6-11032
6. Pearl-Cohn2-0689
7. Fairview4-1638
8. Kingston4-13710
9. Claiborne County5-1347
10. South Gibson5-226NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Westview 17.

Division I – Class 2A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Peabody (15)7-01571
2. Meigs County6-01422
3. Lewis County7-01263
4. Watertown6-11034
5. Bledsoe County6-0965
6. South Greene6-0777
7. Hampton (1)5-0648
8. Marion County3-1466
9. Trousdale County5-2439
10. McKenzie4-21810

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 1A

RecordPtsPrv
1. South Pittsburg (16)5-01601
2. Copper Basin7-01382
3. Fayetteville6-11133
4. Coalfield5-0964
5. Moore County5-186T5
6. Greenfield6-084T5
7. Lake County3-1597
8. Huntingdon5-2558
9. Cornersville5-2389
10. Monterey5-03710

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II – Class 1A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Davidson Academy (15)6-01501
2. DCA6-01312
3. Jackson Christian7-01154
4. University-Jackson5-11113
5. King’s Academy (1)6-1975

Others receiving 12 or more points: Friendship Christian 12.

Division II – Class 2A

RecordPtsPrv
1. CPA (14)4-01491
2. CAK (1)7-01342
3. Grace Christian (1)7-01293
4. Lipscomb Academy4-21044
5. ECS4-2895

Others receiving 12 or more points: Goodpasture 12.

Division II – Class 3A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Brentwood Academy (16)7-01601
2. McCallie5-11402
3. CBHS4-11085
4. Baylor3-1833
5. Pope John Paul II6-164NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: MBA 63. Knoxville Catholic 16.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; The Daily Herald, Columbia; State Gazette, Dyersburg; Elizabethton Star, Elizabethton; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville; Marshall County Tribune, Lewisburg; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Daily Memphian, Tennessee; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.¤

