Hilltoppers drop out of latest AP prep football poll while other local teams remain

(The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 5, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

Record Pts Prv 1. Oakland (11) 7-0 154 1 2. Maryville (4) 6-0 146 2 3. Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett (1) 6-0 125 3 4. McMinn County 6-0 114 4 5. Riverdale 6-1 98 6 6. Brentwood 3-2 69 5 7. Ravenwood 4-3 52 9 8. Bradley Central 5-1 41 10 9. Mt. Juliet 5-1 24 7 9. Farragut 4-2 24 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

*Science Hill was ranked 8th in last week’s poll but dropped out this week after losing to Farragut.

Division I – Class 5A

Record Pts Prv 1. Knoxville West (14) 7-0 158 1 2. Powell (2) 7-0 143 2 3. Knoxville Central 4-1 112 3 4. Beech 4-1 108 4 5. Summit 5-1 90 5 6. Rhea County 6-0 88 6 7. South Doyle 6-1 67 7 8. Henry County 5-2 46 8 9. Carter 5-2 23 9 10. Tennessee 4-2 21 T10

Others receiving 12 or more points: David Crockett 12.

*David Crockett was tied with Tennessee High for 10th in last week’s poll.

Division I – Class 4A

Record Pts Prv 1. Elizabethton (15) 6-0 159 1 2. Hardin County (1) 7-0 144 2 3. Tullahoma 7-0 126 3 4. Marshall County 6-1 103 4 5. East Hamilton 5-1 88 5 6. Creek Wood 7-0 85 6 7. Springfield 6-1 63 7 8. Anderson County 5-2 47 8 9. Lexington 6-1 38 9 10. Sullivan South 5-0 25 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 3A

Record Pts Prv 1. Alcoa (16) 6-1 160 1 2. Red Bank 5-0 126 3 3. Milan 6-1 119 5 4. Loudon 7-0 116 4 5. Covington 6-1 103 2 6. Pearl-Cohn 2-0 68 9 7. Fairview 4-1 63 8 8. Kingston 4-1 37 10 9. Claiborne County 5-1 34 7 10. South Gibson 5-2 26 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Westview 17.

Division I – Class 2A

Record Pts Prv 1. Peabody (15) 7-0 157 1 2. Meigs County 6-0 142 2 3. Lewis County 7-0 126 3 4. Watertown 6-1 103 4 5. Bledsoe County 6-0 96 5 6. South Greene 6-0 77 7 7. Hampton (1) 5-0 64 8 8. Marion County 3-1 46 6 9. Trousdale County 5-2 43 9 10. McKenzie 4-2 18 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 1A

Record Pts Prv 1. South Pittsburg (16) 5-0 160 1 2. Copper Basin 7-0 138 2 3. Fayetteville 6-1 113 3 4. Coalfield 5-0 96 4 5. Moore County 5-1 86 T5 6. Greenfield 6-0 84 T5 7. Lake County 3-1 59 7 8. Huntingdon 5-2 55 8 9. Cornersville 5-2 38 9 10. Monterey 5-0 37 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II – Class 1A

Record Pts Prv 1. Davidson Academy (15) 6-0 150 1 2. DCA 6-0 131 2 3. Jackson Christian 7-0 115 4 4. University-Jackson 5-1 111 3 5. King’s Academy (1) 6-1 97 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Friendship Christian 12.

Division II – Class 2A

Record Pts Prv 1. CPA (14) 4-0 149 1 2. CAK (1) 7-0 134 2 3. Grace Christian (1) 7-0 129 3 4. Lipscomb Academy 4-2 104 4 5. ECS 4-2 89 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Goodpasture 12.

Division II – Class 3A

Record Pts Prv 1. Brentwood Academy (16) 7-0 160 1 2. McCallie 5-1 140 2 3. CBHS 4-1 108 5 4. Baylor 3-1 83 3 5. Pope John Paul II 6-1 64 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: MBA 63. Knoxville Catholic 16.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; The Daily Herald, Columbia; State Gazette, Dyersburg; Elizabethton Star, Elizabethton; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville; Marshall County Tribune, Lewisburg; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Daily Memphian, Tennessee; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.¤