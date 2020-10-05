Hilltoppers drop out of latest AP prep football poll while other local teams remain

(The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 5, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
(App Users: Click here to view rankings)
Division I – Class 6A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Oakland (11)
|7-0
|154
|1
|2. Maryville (4)
|6-0
|146
|2
|3. Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett (1)
|6-0
|125
|3
|4. McMinn County
|6-0
|114
|4
|5. Riverdale
|6-1
|98
|6
|6. Brentwood
|3-2
|69
|5
|7. Ravenwood
|4-3
|52
|9
|8. Bradley Central
|5-1
|41
|10
|9. Mt. Juliet
|5-1
|24
|7
|9. Farragut
|4-2
|24
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
*Science Hill was ranked 8th in last week’s poll but dropped out this week after losing to Farragut.
Division I – Class 5A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Knoxville West (14)
|7-0
|158
|1
|2. Powell (2)
|7-0
|143
|2
|3. Knoxville Central
|4-1
|112
|3
|4. Beech
|4-1
|108
|4
|5. Summit
|5-1
|90
|5
|6. Rhea County
|6-0
|88
|6
|7. South Doyle
|6-1
|67
|7
|8. Henry County
|5-2
|46
|8
|9. Carter
|5-2
|23
|9
|10. Tennessee
|4-2
|21
|T10
Others receiving 12 or more points: David Crockett 12.
*David Crockett was tied with Tennessee High for 10th in last week’s poll.
Division I – Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Elizabethton (15)
|6-0
|159
|1
|2. Hardin County (1)
|7-0
|144
|2
|3. Tullahoma
|7-0
|126
|3
|4. Marshall County
|6-1
|103
|4
|5. East Hamilton
|5-1
|88
|5
|6. Creek Wood
|7-0
|85
|6
|7. Springfield
|6-1
|63
|7
|8. Anderson County
|5-2
|47
|8
|9. Lexington
|6-1
|38
|9
|10. Sullivan South
|5-0
|25
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I – Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alcoa (16)
|6-1
|160
|1
|2. Red Bank
|5-0
|126
|3
|3. Milan
|6-1
|119
|5
|4. Loudon
|7-0
|116
|4
|5. Covington
|6-1
|103
|2
|6. Pearl-Cohn
|2-0
|68
|9
|7. Fairview
|4-1
|63
|8
|8. Kingston
|4-1
|37
|10
|9. Claiborne County
|5-1
|34
|7
|10. South Gibson
|5-2
|26
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Westview 17.
Division I – Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Peabody (15)
|7-0
|157
|1
|2. Meigs County
|6-0
|142
|2
|3. Lewis County
|7-0
|126
|3
|4. Watertown
|6-1
|103
|4
|5. Bledsoe County
|6-0
|96
|5
|6. South Greene
|6-0
|77
|7
|7. Hampton (1)
|5-0
|64
|8
|8. Marion County
|3-1
|46
|6
|9. Trousdale County
|5-2
|43
|9
|10. McKenzie
|4-2
|18
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I – Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Pittsburg (16)
|5-0
|160
|1
|2. Copper Basin
|7-0
|138
|2
|3. Fayetteville
|6-1
|113
|3
|4. Coalfield
|5-0
|96
|4
|5. Moore County
|5-1
|86
|T5
|6. Greenfield
|6-0
|84
|T5
|7. Lake County
|3-1
|59
|7
|8. Huntingdon
|5-2
|55
|8
|9. Cornersville
|5-2
|38
|9
|10. Monterey
|5-0
|37
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division II – Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Davidson Academy (15)
|6-0
|150
|1
|2. DCA
|6-0
|131
|2
|3. Jackson Christian
|7-0
|115
|4
|4. University-Jackson
|5-1
|111
|3
|5. King’s Academy (1)
|6-1
|97
|5
Others receiving 12 or more points: Friendship Christian 12.
Division II – Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. CPA (14)
|4-0
|149
|1
|2. CAK (1)
|7-0
|134
|2
|3. Grace Christian (1)
|7-0
|129
|3
|4. Lipscomb Academy
|4-2
|104
|4
|5. ECS
|4-2
|89
|5
Others receiving 12 or more points: Goodpasture 12.
Division II – Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Brentwood Academy (16)
|7-0
|160
|1
|2. McCallie
|5-1
|140
|2
|3. CBHS
|4-1
|108
|5
|4. Baylor
|3-1
|83
|3
|5. Pope John Paul II
|6-1
|64
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: MBA 63. Knoxville Catholic 16.
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; The Daily Herald, Columbia; State Gazette, Dyersburg; Elizabethton Star, Elizabethton; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville; Marshall County Tribune, Lewisburg; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Daily Memphian, Tennessee; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.¤