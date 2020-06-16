Hill named new girls basketball coach at Happy Valley

Carter Co., TN — The Happy Valley girls team finished last season with a 17-14 record and this success helped Thomas Gouge land the David Crockett girls job with this departure enter Dana Hill

The Happy Valley alum lives and breathes Warriors athletics. Hill was the middle schools girls basketball coach before taking the high school job and he’s actually been part of the Warriors staff before

He was a crucial piece of the Happy Valley squads that shined in the early ’90s and he’s actually coached numerous girls that are currently on this team. It was this type of familiarity that led Hill to take the job

“I knew what I’m getting into coming into a situation where you don’t know those kids. It could be a lot tougher, but I know working with these women in the gym. We’ve sweated together, we’ve laughed, we’ve cried, I know these kids and that’s a good thing. It’s easier for me to say…maybe I will take advantage of that and go, so it wasn’t like I was stepping into anything new, says Hill.”