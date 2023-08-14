(WJHL) – Monday night marked the start of the high school volleyball season in Northeast Tennessee, as a handful of squads hit the hardwood.

In Johnson City, Science Hill cruised past Unicoi County at home, sweeping the Blue Devils, 3-0.

Down in Greeneville, the Lady Greene Devils hosted a trio of teams, with each playing a pair of games in Hal Henard Gymnasium. Tennessee High captured a win over the hosts, with a 2-0 sweep.

In Carter County, Elizabethton and Daniel Boone went the distance, as the Lady Blazers prevailed 15-9 in the final frame to claim a 3-2 win.

OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES:

South Greene 3, Chuckey-Doak 0

Tennessee High 2, Grainger 0