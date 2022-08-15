Tri-Cities, TN —

And it was the start of the high school volleyball season in Northeast Tennessee … Science Hill making the trip to Viking Hall…

Lady Toppers strike early … setup for Autumn Holmes … fakes everyone out and just pushes this one over the defenders …

A few points later – Lady Vikings’ Ashton Blair… perfectly spins a serve over the net … finds a hole in the defense for the ace … Student section is loving it…

Then – how about a little give-and-go for Marley Johns … Big swing connects for the kill …

The Lady Vikings open up with a sweep of Science Hill … 3 set to none…

###

Another season opener – The Lady Greene Devils in Gray … for a matchup with Daniel Boone

Greeneville scrambling a bit to start this point early on .. but they settle in … and Bella Devoti – rears back and fires a ball that just catches the line …

Home team had its moments on offense … a nice back set … finds the junior Camryn Wine … and Wine … able to find the floor …

The Lady Blazers would get a set … but that was all … as Lauren Bailey charging from the back row … gets some help from the net cord …

Greeneville wins it – 3 sets to 1…

###

In Elizabethton … Lady Cyclones and Lady Bulldogs of Hampton going at it …

Home team wins the first four points of the match … and you can make it 5 … as Zoe Proffitt sneaks it up and over the wall … Elizabethton cruising

Hampton fires back … Clare Clark follows through down the middle of the court … gets a point off the block …

But Betsy was locked in from the start … as Marley Lewis’ serve is too hot to handle … Elizabethton moves to 1-0 on the season … with a straight-sets victory…

###

Finally – in Blountville … West Ridge welcoming in last year’s Region champs – Sullivan East…

Pick it up – 3rd set … tied a set apiece … Jenna Hare … takes a big swing on the outside … goes cross court for the kill … and she didn’t even need to jump…

Lady Patriots pulled to within one in a tight third set … But Madison Haynie … hitting through a block … Lady Wolves win the third set … 25-23

In the 4th … if one Haynie is good .. two is better … Rylee … sends one right down the pipe

West Ridge defends home court in the season opener … 3 sets to 1