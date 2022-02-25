Tri-Cities, TN — We have reached that part of the season where it was do or die time. A victory moved you one step closer to the state tournament, while a loss ended your season.

As we head to the “Pitt,” where the kids were jacked up for this game even though it was out of hand when we arrived.

Lady Toppers had already called off the dogs by taking out the starters.The Lady Canes took advantage…Hailey Hall comes up with the steal and then races in for the lay-up…

Then later Hall continued to fill up the stat sheet when she drills the 3-pter….

The continuous clock will get you every time as Science Hill won 52-21

We stay in Region 1-4A where David Crockett was hosting the Lady Trojans from Morristown West and this game was tight all night

Lady Pioneers work the ball inside to Kadence Fannon and she has the nice spin in the paint for the kiss of the glass

Back comes Morristown West…Mia Dinkins passes to Aubrie Messer and she drives to the hole for the easy lay-in

The Lady Pioneers would answer when “ET” Emily Trivette who’s headed to King drills the long 3-pter

But anything you can do …. I can do better says the Lady Trojans Nina Lovelace who drops the triple

Lady pioneers season ends tonight 50-39

Region 1-3a featured the Elizabethton Cyclones hosting the Cherokee Chiefs at Treadway Gymnasium…

Lady Cyclones would play to their strength early and that is getting the ball down low to 6 foot 2 Marlee Mathena who kisses off the glass

Then later Lina Lyon kicks it out to Olivia Holly who’s wide open to bury the 3-pter…

Lady Chiefs get some of that back when they spot Macy McDavid inside the paint and she scores the bucket

Betsy has too many weapons…From the outside, Holly again pulls the trigger on this 3-pter

Lady Cyclones win 50-27

On the Bayless gymnasium floor, Happy Valley hosted Cumberland in the Region 2-A quarterfinals

Watch this move by the Lady Warriors Marcida Moore who uses the euro-step for this kiss off the glass

Then later Moore shares the wealth when she passes down low for this bucket off the glass for Kadie Bailey… She had 10pts

C-G kept fighting…Emrey Glover drives to the other end for the hoop and the harm….She had 14

Wasn’t enough as Happy Valley won 50-39