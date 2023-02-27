(WJHL) – Just four teams remained in each class of Region 1 girls basketball heading into Monday night. Now, the region championship matchups are set.

In a Class 4A East Region semifinal, Daniel Boone held on to defeat district foe West Ridge, 68-62. The Lady Trailblazers will tangle with Sevier County on Wednesday for a region championship.

The Elizabethton Lady Cyclones won their 17th-consecutive game on Monday, taking down Tennessee High, 72-39. Betsy will draw Greeneville in the Class 3A East Region 1 final on Wednesday.

In Class 1A, Hampton held on to defeat Cloudland, 56-38, while North Greene clamped down on Unaka, 50-32. The Lady Bulldogs and Lady Huskies will battled for a region championship on Wednesday night.

In Jonesborough, Class 2A District 2 teams had better luck on Monday night. Alcoa picked up its 30th win of the season, ending South Greene’s year for a second-straight campaign, 64-57. Gatlinburg-Pittman’s pressure was too much for Chuckey-Doak in the second semifinal, as the Lady Highlanders cruised to a 79-49 win.

OTHER MONDAY SCORES:

Greeneville 75, Cocke County 68 (OT) (Girls – AAA East Region semifinal)

Sevier County 58. Jefferson County 45 (Girls AAAA East Region semifinal)