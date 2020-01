JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Science Hill's wrestling team hit its home mat on senior night Thursday with a district championship in its sights. Dobyns-Bennett had other ideas, with junior Tre Morrisette sealing the win in the 160-pound contest against Science Hill senior Jared Harter in a battle of the state's top two wrestlers in their weight class.

The teams traded pins and three point decisions in the first four matches. Science Hill's Liam Medina came out and scored a first-round pin over Aidan Rhoton at 182. The Tribe returned the favor when Eli Smith pinned Levi Grunder at 195.