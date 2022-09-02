WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee will mark Week 3 of high school football Friday night, as Virginia heads into its second week. A few games in, it’s clear some teams have more to look forward to this season than others.

However, some teams have surprised everyone by kicking off the season with a better start than expected.

Below are three teams who had a better start to the season than anticipated:

Greeneville

The Greeneville Greene Devils dominated last season, remaining undefeated until the playoffs. However, Greeneville lost a significant number of D-1 athletes to graduation – something that would put most teams in a bind.

Instead, the Greene Devils have come out swinging with impressive Week 1 and 2 wins over Knox Central and Grainger. Combined, Greeneville only gave up 7 points between the two games.

Greeneville currently sits at the top of the Class 4A AP rankings and is led by quarterback Brady Quillen and wide receiver Adjatay Dabbs. The Greene Devils will look for revenge on Elizabethton Friday night after the Cyclones ended their playoff run last season.

Hampton

Much like Greeneville, Hampton lost a hefty number of players to graduation, including last season’s stellar quarterback Connor Jones. Despite the loss of so many seniors, though, the Bulldogs have been undefeated so far with wins over Pigeon Forge and Johnson County.

Hampton has remained so in control during the start of its season, the latest AP prep football poll had the Bulldogs ranked No. 1 in Class 2A with 12 of the 14 first-place votes.

Friday will see the Bulldogs hit the road and travel to Avery County, NC before coming back to play fellow Carter County squad Cloudland.

David Crockett

The David Crockett Pioneers have been off to a hot start, enjoying a 2-0 record as of Friday morning. After a 49-38 shootout with Sullivan East to start the season, the Pioneers dominated Letcher County 38-0 at a neutral site.

Last week, Jake Fox came off the bench to play quarterback for the Pioneers after Aiden Riner was injured. Fox threw three touchdowns for 249 yards.

However, Crockett’s real test will be Friday night as they face the unbeaten Morristown West Trojans.