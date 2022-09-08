JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With high school football season entering its fourth week in Tennessee and third week in Virginia, several players are already standing out.

A couple of weeks ago, we looked at quarterbacks to watch out for this season. Last week, we highlighted three teams who had better starts than expected.

This week, we are examining local running backs.

Below are three local running backs who have seen a lot of success on the gridiron so far this season:

Nehemiah Edwards, Unicoi County

(Photo: WJHL)

Our recent Player of the Week rushed for over 200 yards and scored four touchdowns in a win over Madison County North Carolina. In just two games played, he was averaging eight yards per carry and scored six touchdowns with his longest run being 37 yards.

Jamol Blamo, Unaka

(Photo: WJHL)

In three games so far this season, Blamo has amassed 252 yards while averaging 8.69 yards per carry. He has found the endzone three times and his longest run this year has been 57 yards.

Jaevon Emile, David Crockett

(Photo: WJHL)

In three games this season, the Pioneer running back is averaging around 67 yards a game and 5.39 yards a carry. He has found the endzone three times and his longest run from scrimmage has been 19 yards.