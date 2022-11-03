Johnson City, TN — While Southwest Virginia heads to their final game of the season, the playoffs in Tennessee will get underway tomorrow night and the game we are featuring in the high school “Big Game” preview is Science Hill hoisting Bradley Central.

The first thing the Toppers will have to do is come down off cloud nine….Last week in the closing seconds the Hilltoppers snatched a victory away from the unbeaten and state ranked Dobyns-Bennett Indians….

Now they’ll face a very good Bradley Central team that comes into the contest at 7-3 and those have come in the last 5 games of the season…

This is not a traditional cupcake opening game, so the Toppers know they must bring their best or the season could come to an end.

“Offensive we got a chance to see how well they really are juts from the 3pt line and driving and we had a lot of good defense so when we are locked in we are great”

“We know we can pick up the energy a little bit more bouncing off of this game but I know we are leading in the right direction and I’m very thankful to have the teammates I do have”

“We need to have a few more things in our positive bucket I thought there were a few things mistakes we could avoid by being more disciplined on both ends that was one of our emphasis going into the game overall it was a good opportunity for folks to get minutes and get under the lights before we are playing when it counts.”