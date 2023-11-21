(WJHL) — Tennessee Volunteer pitcher Kirby Connell at the game tonight between Chuckey-Doak and Unico Co. Blue Devils got things rolling early when Jackson Simmons goes into the lane and sinks the floater

Back would come the Black Knights when Brock Rush keeps it and goes right down the lane for the lay-in, then more from the Knights when Rush hits the trailing Nick Polazzo for the lay-in off the glass.

This would go to the wire Blue Devils Simmons would help his team stay on top with 3-pters like this. Unicoi Co. wins 68-63

###

Tn High Vikings takes on the Bearden Bulldogs in the Food City Thanksgiving Classic, the Bulldog’s find King Hubbard who passes the ball away, however he would get back and sink the 3-pter.

Viking’s Zander Phillips passes the ball to Jack Singleton who gets the lay-in, Bulldog’s Hubbard passes the ball to Jacob Phillips who shoots for a 2, nothing but net.

Bulldogs aren’t done yet, the pass up the court to Hubbard who gets a three nearly uncontested Bearden wins easily 83-41