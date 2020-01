JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - A battle of state powers didn't go Science Hill's way Friday night as the Hilltoppers fell into an early hole before losing to Bradley Central 40-30 in their first match of the 20th annual Fandetti-Richardson Brawl at Science Hill.

Things looked good early. Junior 170-pounder Liam Medina scored a first-round pin, giving the Toppers an early 6-0 lead in a battle between the second and third-ranked teams in the state. Things turned south in a hurry from there, though, and by the time Science Hill hit the strongest portion of its lineup, Bradley Central had reeled off 37 straight points.