(WJHL) — Science Hill the No. 1 team in the state had their backs against the wall tonight while facing Hardin Valley in the sectional best of three series. Toppers who lost game one last night needed a victory to force a game three tonight or their season would come to a close.

As we take you to TVA Credit Union ballpark, where the Toppers trailed in this game 6-2 in the 5th inning. They finally found their bats when Caden Torroca pops one up into shallow centerfield.. Major Osbolt would come home to score..It was 6-4.

Same inning Jet Swartz hits one to the shortstop that takes a bad hop… Ryan Smith would come home from 3rd and it was 6-4 Hawks still on top. Later with the score tied at 6-all Toppers Jackson Berry rips a double into rightfield…Toppers Landon Smelser races home and Science Hill led 7-6.

Hardin Valley went back to work at the plate… Henry Ferguson hammers this pitch to the wall in right and he would end up with a stand-up double…However he was left stranded on base. On the mound for the Hawks Micah Hoffmeister was nasty as he strikes out the batter to end the inning. Hardin Valley would win on a walk off homerun to end the Toppers season 8-7.

Region one 3-A soccer championship took place tonight between Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett and the Indians led 3-0 by halftime. Toppers in the 2nd half trying to get back into the game… Samuel Moody off the deflection moves in for the score at the 33 min mark…It was 3-1 DB still on top.

Then at 21 min mark Moody was at it again this time off the header hits the goal post and the ball ricochets in to the net for the score making it 3-2. From that point on Indians goalie Ryan True put an end to all that noise with the save right here.

And then later Moody was looking for the hat trick but watch the nice save by True again off the leg. D-B captures the regional title winning 3-2