He’s back! John Dyer returns to coaching as West Ridge High School’s head man

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – John Dyer coached Sullivan East High School for 32 years before retiring last March. After a short stint in the bleachers, the coaching legend is back on the sidelines.

Dyer was named head boys basketball coach at the new West Ridge High School on Friday, in a release from Sullivan County Director of Schools Dr. David Cox. West Ridge opens in August to replace Sullivan North, South, and Central.

The Milligan graduate won five conference championships and eight coach of the year awards in his time leading the Patriots. Check out his emotional final game in the link above!

Dillon Faver took over the program, leading the Patriots to the Three Rivers Conference regular season and tournament championships.

The school also announced its new head coach for the girls basketball team: former Sullivan Central coach Kristi Walling will take over the program!

Walling first three seasons were some of the best seasons in school history. She led the Lady Cougars to a 41-7 conference record which clinched the Three Rivers Conference regular season title all three year. They also won the conference tournament in her first year, 2018.

In addition, they made the regional semifinals all three of those years and she won coach of the year in all three as well.

Walling led the Lady Cougars to a 83-37 overall record in her four years coaching Sullivan Central from 2017-2021. A Central grad, she played basketball at King University from 2005-09.