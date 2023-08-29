JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Lady Toppers continued their hot start to the season on the pitch with a 9-0 victory over the Lady Blazers on Tuesday night.

The match began with a moment of silence for Caraleigh Helton, a member of the Science Hill girl’s soccer program who passed away in 2020.

Six first-half goals put the home team in excellent position after 40 minutes of play.

OTHER TUESDAY SCORES:

Tennessee High 1, Chuckey-Doak 0 (GSOC)

Dobyns-Bennett 9, West Ridge 0 (GSOC)

Greeneville 9, Sullivan East 0 (GSOC)

Claiborne 3, Volunteer 1 (GSOC)

West Ridge 3, Dobyns-Bennett 0 (VB)

Tennessee High 3, Daniel Boone 0 (VB)