Haywood kind of shocked they’re playing for a state title

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Brownsville, TN — With 4 covid-19 wins on their schedule this season the Haywood Tomcats are shocked they will get a chance to play for the Class 4-A state championship on Saturday in Cookeville.

The team out of Brownsville, Tennessee which is about an hour outside of Memphis started off the season 0-2 before picking up covid wins in 4 of their next 8 games, but with 3 wins in the playoffs including one over 2nd ranked Lexington, the Tomcats now get a chance at the defending champs who enter with a 29 game winning streak.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss