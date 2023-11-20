(WJHL) – There will be a heaping helping of high school basketball tournament action during this Thanksgiving week – and it all began on Monday.

From the 34th annual Hardee’s Basketball Classic, the Lady Pioneers of David Crockett opened with a win on their home floor, 76-31, over West Greene.

The Tennessee High girls led by as many as 18 points, but needed overtime to down South Greene, 62-58.

Crockett will face Chuckey-Doak in the semifinals, after the Lady Black Knights ground out a 35-27 win over Providence Academy. Lakeway Christian survived a late scare against Cosby, scoring with 2.4 seconds remaining to defeat the Eagles, 62-60.

From The Dyer Dome in Bluff City, Greeneville and Daniel Boone opened the 9th annual Food City Thanksgiving Tournament.

The Lady Trailblazers were slow out of the blocks, but held on for a 61-56 victory.

In other ladies action, Dobyns-Bennett took care of the hosts, Sullivan East, 67-38.

For the boys, Tri-Cities Christian used an early surge to outlast Tennessee High, 56-53. In the nightcap, Mountain Mission did just enough to beat host, Sullivan East, 63-60.

Earlier in the day, West Ridge conquered Mountain Mission, 68-60.

Play continues at both tournaments on Tuesday, with action beginning at 3:30 p.m. in Jonesborough and 4 p.m. in Bluff City.