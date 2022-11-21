JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 33rd Hardee’s Classic opened with four ladies contests on Monday from David Crockett High School.

The hosts and defending champions, David Crockett Lady Pioneers, closed out the first night of the tournament with a statement win. They held University High to just a pair of points in the first half, as Crockett cruised to an 82-15 victory.

Earlier in the day, a shootout between Johnson County and West Greene tilted in favor of the Lady Buffs, as they outlasted the Longhorns, 85-73.

OTHER MONDAY SCORES:

Lakeway Christian 57, Providence Academy 49 (Girls)

Chuckey-Doak 62, Unicoi County 43 (Girls)

Day 2 of action features the boys quarterfinals, beginning with Chuckey-Doak and Providence Academy at 3:30 p.m.