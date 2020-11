Elizabethton, TN -- If you have ever played high school football, then you know practicing during Thanksgiving week and on "Turkey day," it's a special honor. It means you are one of only 4 teams still standing with a chance to capture the state championship.

The Elizabethton Cyclones have earned this honor for the 2nd year in a row coming off a huge victory over rival Greeneville, the Cyclones will now face Nolensville on the road just outside of Nashville in the semi-finals on Friday night.