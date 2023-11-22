Jonesborough, TN — Hardees Classic in Jonesborough Lakeway Christian Lions takes on the TN High Vikings and Viking’s Katy Granger passes the ball to Anna Kate Kinch who shoots for the 3.. She finished with 13.

Viking’s Addie Wilhoit passes back to Keeyanah Foote who goes in for they lay-up, misses, but gets her rebound and scores, she had a team high 22. Lady Vikings Wilhoit who transfered in from Providence gets around Lion’s defense for the lay-in with the left hand in the paint….she had 13.

Lion’s kept fighting when thery pass the ball down court to Kami Wilson for a three point…She had a game high 29 points. Lady Vikings win 68-50

###

In the night cap the home team for the Hardee’s Classic, the David Crockett Pioneers, hosted the Chucky Doak Black Knights and Hayley Taylor is in a bit of a bind, tries to pass it off but misses and is picked up by the Pioneer’s Aaliyah Story and is brought in for the lay-up.

Then the Black Knight’s Saniah Atchison circles around Crockett defense and then drives all the way in for the lay-up. Pioneer’s kept coming when Bella Ferguson passes down the court to story but doesn’t have the ball long as she passes to Brylee Tullock who immediately passes it back to Ferguson who knocks down the three ball

Black Knight’s Bri Lowe tries to throw the ball to Courtney Jones but Story comes in for the steal, passes to Lainey Britton who then gets the short jumper in the paint. David Crockett wins big 75-28.