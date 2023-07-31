CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One team that can’t wait for the high school season to start is the Happy Valley Warriors. They have a bad taste in their mouth following a 2-9 season.

After getting off to a great start with a win over Cloudland, the Warriors went on to lose their next 5 games before stopping the bleeding with a victory over Cumberland Gap.

Even though they made the playoffs with a 2-9 overall record and a 1-2 region mark, no pride was taken with the product they put on the field, so this season they plan to play with a chip on their shoulder.

“We have something to prove,” said head coach Jason Jarrett. “You know, we’ve had two down years and we don’t shy away from that. Our expectations are better. Our standards are set much higher than what our record shows the last two years. So we’ve got a hungry bunch. Starting with the staff, we got a chip on the shoulder for many different reasons. And our players are coming out each day and they’ve got a chip on their shoulders, too. And we’re looking to put a much better team on the field this year.”

“I thought we got complacent. We got a big win at the gate and we got a little too confident. And then we got smacked in the mouth the following week. And I feel like that just blew the air out of us. And ever since it’s just been downhill.”

Warriors will open the season on August 18 at home against Cloudland.