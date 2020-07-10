Happy Valley modifies COVID-19 rules to help make kids even safer during football practice

Carter Co., TN — Now that the TSSAA has put everything on hold until gathering more information from the Governor’s legal counsel, local teams such as the happy valley warriors continue to prepare for the upcoming season.

The Warriors are coming off a great season in which they went 7-4 and finished 2-2 in the region, so they are hoping football returns so they can pick up where they left off. Because of the orders handed down by the TSSAA such as no contact, scrimmages, or 7 on 7 drills the warriors have been extra careful to keep players and coaches health in mind by modifying some of their drills.

“We taught the guidelines they were going to have to have parking with spaces in between in the parking lot no standing around in the parking lot nobody is allowed in the fieldhouse bring their equipment every day such as water and different things we talk the guidelines so they knew what to expect day one and with coming back from day period we have had some many players and coaches traveling on vacation to different parts of the country we thought it was safe this first week maybe even two weeks to kind of keep our number’s low we kind of ignored the group of 50 and kept it low for the players and coaches safety, according to head coach Jason Jarrett.”