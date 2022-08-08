ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Last season, the Warriors battled through a tough Class 2A Region 1, but finished with a record of 1-9.

Happy Valley’s lone win of the 2021 campaign came at home against Johnson County last October.

The down year marked the program’s first losing season since 2018. Head coach Jason Jarrett called the outcome an anomaly – sharing his belief that this year’s group is destined for more victories.

“You know, we have expectations and a standard here that’s much better than the record showed last year – and we’ve played really good football up here on Warrior Hill for a long time,” he said.

The Warriors are a young bunch and will call upon a number of underclassmen to fill starting roles this season. Some of the experienced seniors believe it will be their responsibility to set the example and right the ship this fall.

“Our seniors this year, they know how to communicate more, carry the team better than last year’s seniors,” senior offensive lineman Hayden Walls explained. “So, that’s something big.”

“Seniors now, we’re going to help build on that and hopefully we’ll be able to gain focus and do better this year,” fellow senior lineman Maleik Clark added.

Jarrett believes the team will benefit not only from the tough region games they play, but also their tricky non-conference slate.

“We believe in playing good football teams,” he said. “We fell that makes you better as you head down the road in the state playoffs – and our expectations and goals are always going to be in the state playoffs.”

Happy Valley will open the season at home against 2021 Class 1A state semifinalist, Cloudland, on August 19.