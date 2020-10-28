Happy Valley could force a 3-way tie in Class 1-2A with a win over S. Greene

Carter Co. TN — There will be a lot on the line Friday night when the Happy Valley Warriors host the unbeaten and state’s 6th ranked South Greene Rebels.

The Warriors who come into the game 5-3, winners of their last 4 games in a row including a 51-8 victory over Sullivan North two weeks ago have a chance to force a 3-game tie for first place in Region 1-2A with the Rebels and Hampton but first, they’ll have to do what no one has done this season and that is beat a Rebels team which is 9-0 and coming off a huge come from behind victory over the Bulldogs. Warriors are confident it can be done since they have beaten the Rebels 4 out of the last 5 years

“That’s what you want that’s what you dream to go into the last game with a chance to win a share of the conference championship, says Warriors quarterback Ayers.”

“This is huge this is something during the offseason the one thing we talk about always trying to hang banners here and try and build this program, according to Warriors center Primeau.”

“We have played for the conference championship 5 times this is not anything news for us our guys have been there before and won a couple of championships and lost a couple of championships at the end of the season so it’s just another game and the moment is not too big for us, says Warrior head coach Jarrett.”