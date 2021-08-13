Happy Valley-Cloudland football game postponed due to COVID-19

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Next Friday’s game between Happy Valley and Cloudland has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues at Happy Valley.

The matchup was moved to Oct. 15. Next Friday, Cloudland will host Jellico instead of playing Happy Valley.

The Warriors’ first game this season will now be against Chuckey-Doak.

“We play Chuckey-Doak here at home in two Friday nights, so I know our players, our cheerleaders, our students, our school community, they will be anxious and ready to get back on the field for this season,” Happy Valley Principal Doug Mitchell said.

This marks the first coronavirus-related schedule change of the high school football season in Northeast Tennessee.