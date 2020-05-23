Happy Valley basketball player Shaylyn Whitson signs with Cleveland State

Carter Co., TN — Congratulations to happy valley basketball player Shaylyn Whitson who put pen to paper this afternoon.
With family and friends looking on Whitson signed with Cleveland state. She scored over 1200 points and had over 600 rebounds in her career and she was 3-time all-conference in the Three Rivers.
