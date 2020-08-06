Happy Valley and Sullivan North shut down football during COVID-19 pandemic

Tri-Cities, TN — First there was none, then 2 weeks ago Johnson Co. reported positive COVID-19 test,

then last night Greeneville reported 4, that number has now gone up to 6 on the football team and 10 within the athletic department and now you can add Sullivan North and Happy Valley to the list.

Earlier this morning wjhl dot-com reported the Sullivan North football practices have been suspended for 14 days after the district learned of the positive test result. A “member of the football community’ tested positive for COVID-19, according to Sullivan County director of schools David Cox.

The 14-day suspension of practices began Monday, August 3, but right now they still plan to face Sullivan Central in their season opener.

Then this afternoon the Happy Valley Warriors announced they were suspending football practice out of caution during this pandemic. Coach Jason Jarrett told News Channel 11 on Wednesday that the team did not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19, but out of an abundance of caution, our administration, football staff, central office personnel, and health department officials have decided that football practice be closed for the remainder of the week. They still plan on playing their season opener against Cloudland at this time.